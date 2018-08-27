

CTV Montreal





The Parti Quebecois is hoping to play matchmaker, but for motorists.

On Monday morning, the PQ unveiled a plan that would see, if the party proves victorious in the Oct. 1 election, the launching of an app that would connect drivers and people looking for a carpool.

The government would pay $4 to drivers and passengers, with the application being made available for free.

The app would require a minimum distance for a ride before being eligible for payment, and the ride would have to be given during rush hour.

The party estimated that the app would come at zero cost to taxpayers, with $313 million over four years being taken from the Green Fund, which is largely financed by taxes on gasoline.

Officials said they hope the platform would ultimately remove 150,000 vehicles from Quebec’s roads per year during rush hour.