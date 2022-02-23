On Wednesday Quebec's CAQ government rejected a Parti Quebecois proposal to extend Bill 101 to the province's college network, ensuring that French-language students would go on to French-language CEGEPs.

The Liberal opposition and Québec Solidaire also voted against the amendment proposed by PQ MP Pascal Bérubé to the government's current language bill, Bill 96, which is under review.

The PQ wanted to make it compulsory for students from the French-speaking school network to attend French-speaking CEGEP.

In a long debate with Bérubé in the parliamentary committee, the minister responsible for education, Simon Jolin-Barrette, argued that his bill already included several measures to strengthen the status of French.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 23, 2022.