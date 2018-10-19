

CTV Montreal





MNAs elected under the Parti Quebecois banner were sworn in at the National Assembly Friday, in a picture very different than it was four years ago.

Ten MNAs were sworn in, the only surviving members from the 30 it won in 2014. The mood was also a notable contrast to the CAQ’s celebratory swearing-in ceremony of its 74-member majority.

Earlier this week, Quebec solidaire’s ten MNAs refused to swear allegiance to the Queen in public, instead doing so behind closed doors.

The PQ MNAs took a different approach Friday, saying “I will be loyal to the Her Majesty -- until Quebec becomes independent.” Also missing was the Canadian Flag that was part of the CAQ's ceremonies this week.

There were two main themes in interim PQ leader Pascal Berube's speech:

The environment and fighting climate change

Berube said it will be “an obsession” for the PQ.

Berube said it will be “an obsession” for the PQ. Independence

Berube said it is "the destiny of a people that stands for itself." Berube said that though it’s not an easy route, it’s what makes the PQ different and it’s what the party wants to refocus on.

The ceremony also marked former PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee’s first public appearance since the election, when not only did his party face a major defeat, but he also lost his seat in the Montreal riding of Rosemont.

When asked if the moment was bittersweet, he said it was “just sweet.”

Lisee received a standing ovation from the MNAs after Berube thanked him for his creativity and determination during the campaign.

Lisee was not required to be at the ceremony, but said he wanted to support elected PQ members.

“I’m just glad to be invited and to be with them. I think it’s important to show solidarity, continuity, and I’m proud that they now represent the Parti Quebecois,” he said.

When asked if he had any words of wisdom, he quipped, “I’m all out!”

Former PQ leader Pierre Karl Peladeau was also in attendance, though he did not stop for questions from the media.