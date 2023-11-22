PQ leads the polls in voting intentions, six points ahead of CAQ

The Parti Québécois (PQ) is now a top choice among voters in Quebec, according to a Pallas Data poll, which shows the party holding a six-point lead over the ruling Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

The survey, for Qc125 and L'Actualité, shows 30 per cent of responders said they would vote for the Parti Québécois, compared with 24 per cent for the CAQ.

Since the Pallas Data survey conducted last September, François Legault's government has lost ten points, and the PQ has jumped eleven points.

The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) and Québec Solidaire (QS) both have 16 per cent support, compared with 11 per cent for the Conservative Party (PCQ).

In the October 2022 election, the CAQ won with 41 per cent of the votes.

The Pallas Data survey also indicates that some of the regional support the CAQ has been counting on since 2018 is fracturing.

In Montreal, the PQ leads with 28 per cent of voting intentions, five points ahead of the CAQ.

The Liberal Party is third with 20 per cent.





The CAQ's dominance in the Montreal suburbs, where it swept the polls 13 months ago, now appears to be under threat from the Parti Québécois.

In Quebec City, the PQ dominates, with 35 per cent of support.

There is a three-way statistical tie for second place, according to the pollster, between the Conservative Party (20 per cent), Québec Solidaire (18 per cent) and the CAQ (17 per cent), although Pallas Data points out the size of the sub-sample, at 179 respondents, is modest.

Elsewhere in Quebec, the poll reveals there could be a tight race between the PQ at 33 per cent and the CAQ at 29 per cent.

The Liberal Party remains stuck and Québec Solidaire appears to have hit a ceiling in terms of support, particularly outside Montreal.

The Pallas Data poll was conducted on Nov. 17 and 18 among 1,178 respondents with a margin of error of plus or minus three per cent, 19 times out of 20.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 22, 2023.