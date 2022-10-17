PQ leader insists he won't swear oath to King before taking office

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he believes he can sit in the legislature without swearing an oath to the King, even if the secretary general of the legislature says otherwise.

The leader of the separatist party has vowed not to pledge allegiance to King Charles III, to whom members must swear an oath before they can sit in the legislature.

Members are required to swear two oaths before taking office: one to the King and another to the Quebec people.

St-Pierre Plamondon told reporters Monday he is counting on a motion from the legislature to resolve the impasse when legislative work resumes.

Last week, Siegfried Peters, the legislature's secretary general, said he had to enforce the rules and that it was up to the PQ leader to assess the consequences of refusing to take one of two oaths.

Elected members of the four parties that won seats in the Oct. 3 are scheduled to attend swearing-in ceremonies this week, with St-Pierre Plamondon's turn coming Friday.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022.