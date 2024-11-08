PQ expels a member from its political commission

The Parti Québécois (PQ) expelled a member of its political commission on Friday.

The PQ accused Vincent Boulay of breaching his duties of loyalty, solidarity, and confidentiality under the party’s internal policies and code of ethics.

An ad hoc evaluation committee examined this conflict, and it was the National Executive Council that issued the sanction, which was made public on Friday, citing "multiple violations."

Internal sources suggest there had been tensions for some time.

Boulay remains a PQ member but will be barred from holding any elected position within the party for the next two years.

In an interview with The Canadian Press on Friday, Boulay denied violating the code of ethics.

"I see this as a direct attack on the right to dissent," he said, interpreting it as a sign of authoritarianism from PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

The conflict allegedly stemmed from an open letter Boulay published on Oct. 24 in the Journal de Montréal, addressing the investigation into the alleged religious infiltration of Bedford public school in Montreal.

"Religious Entrism"

Boulay stated that this situation should not be seen as “Islamization of public schools” or “religious entrism,” while his leader, St-Pierre Plamondon, had referred to “religious entrism” regarding this controversy.

"I have never opposed the official positions of the party. I’m asking for proof of that," said Boulay, who contributed to the PQ's independence project.

"None of my writings attack or contradict the party's positions," he added.

He admitted that his Oct. 24 letter was “closer to the line” but insisted that, at the time, “there was no official party commission stance on religious entrism”—only the leader’s social media posts on X (formerly Twitter).

Boulay was also allegedly criticized for sharing confidential information with the media, which he once again denied on Friday, suspecting someone within the national executive.

"There doesn’t seem to be tolerance for dissent within the Parti Québécois, particularly at the national executive level, and especially from the leader," he concluded.

He perceived this as a "major leadership failure by the national executive" and "a profound lack of respect for party members."

Boulay had served on the political commission for 18 months and had been "an extremely active supporter" for over six years.

He hinted that he would remain a member of the party due to his support for sovereignty but would not attend the National Council on Nov. 17 in Victoriaville due to a prior commitment.

This week, St-Pierre Plamondon distanced himself from the controversy. He reminded the public that an internal committee handles such issues and that these rules were in place before he became leader of the PQ.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 8, 2024.