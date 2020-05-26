MONTREAL -- Inspired by the recent work of The New York Times, the Parti québecois’ interim leader is suggesting for the names of Quebecers whose lives have been claimed by COVID-19 to be announced in addition to just the daily death toll.

Pascal Bérubé made the suggestion on Tuesday; in a press conference at the National Assembly, he said he feels more worried than proud right now.

Bérubé applauded New York daily, who recently published the names of thousands of victims of COVID-19 in the United States on the paper's front page, along with a line or two about each person. The 1,000 names featured represented only 1 per cent of the country's death toll so far.

Bérubé – who specified that victims' families would have to consent – wants the Legault government to honour each and every one of Quebec’s victims, many of whom were elderly people who died in atrocious conditions, he said.

