Powerful winds knock out power for thousands of Quebecers
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 9:32PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 5, 2018 7:41AM EDT
Powerful winds that gusted up to 90 km/h hit Quebec hard on Wednesday and thousands remain without power a day later.
Environment Canada issued a wind warning on Wednesday, which was later lifted. Winds are expected to remain high on Thursday, with Environment Canada predicting gusts of up to 60 km/h.
In Montreal, 939 Hydro Quebec clients are without power as of 7:30 a.m.
Other regions experiencing power outages and the number of Hydro Quebec customers affected are:
- Centre-du-Quebec (3,339)
- Chaudiere-Appalaches (1,521)
- Estrie (8,930)
- The Laurentians (1,502)
- Monteregie (12,354)