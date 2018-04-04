Powerful winds that gusted up to 90 km/h hit Quebec hard on Wednesday and thousands remain without power a day later. 

Environment Canada issued a wind warning on Wednesday, which was later lifted. Winds are expected to remain high on Thursday, with Environment Canada predicting gusts of up to 60 km/h. 

In Montreal, 939 Hydro Quebec clients are without power as of 7:30 a.m.

Other regions experiencing power outages and the number of Hydro Quebec customers affected are:

  • Centre-du-Quebec (3,339)
  • Chaudiere-Appalaches (1,521)
  • Estrie (8,930)
  • The Laurentians (1,502)
  • Monteregie (12,354)