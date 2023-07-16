Power restored to almost all Quebecers after storm-related blackouts

Virtually all the homes in Quebec that were without power as a result of Thursday's violent thunderstorms have had it restored.

At the start of the day on Sunday, fewer than 2,000 customers were still affected by the blackouts.

At the same time the day before, 20,000 customers were without access to electricity.

Hydro-Québec teams are due to continue their work on the ground on Sunday, but are now tackling the more complex outages in isolated areas.

On Saturday, the utility explained that most of the remaining outages affected a very small number of customers, which means that its teams have to make the same effort to reconnect fewer customers at a time.

As a result, according to Hydro-Québec, some households may have to wait until the beginning of the week before regaining access to electricity.

On Thursday, the steamroller of severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes moved some 450 kilometres from south of Ottawa to Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade, halfway between Trois-Rivières and Quebec City.

All the regions affected received between 50 and 90 millimetres of rain, causing sewers to overflow and flooding in several municipalities.

In Montreal, the city said on Friday that in some places it had received 88 millimetres of rain in less than two hours on Thursday afternoon, almost the amount it receives on average for the whole month of July (91 mm).

At the height of the crisis on Thursday evening, 392,000 Hydro-Québec customers were affected by blackouts.