

CTV Montreal





Power was restored to all Hydro-Quebec clients in Montreal on Thursday morning after thundestorms struck across the southern part of the province the day before.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Chateauguay, La Prairie, Longueuil, and the Island of Montreal as storms struck from Hemmingford to Montreal.

As a result, Quebecers experienced strong winds, heavy rain - and in some places, nickel-size hail.

According to Hydro-Quebec, 200 households on the island of Montreal were without power, as well as 1600 customers in Laval.

Several hundred customers in Lanaudiere and the Laurentiens also lost power.

Overall, an estimated 7,300 customers across the province were without power at the storm's peak.