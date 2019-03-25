

CTV Montreal





More than 2,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in western Montreal were left in the dark Monday night into Tuesday afternoon.

Power outages in western Montreal began Monday evening because of a fallen hydro pole near Cavendish Blvd. and Cote Saint-Luc Road.

As of Tuesday morning, the hardest-hit was the Hampstead area, where 1,100 clients were in the dark. Service there has mostly been restored, with less than 100 clients still waiting for service as of 1:30 p.m.

Other areas, including Cote-Saint-Luc and NDG, should now have their lights back on.