Featured Video
Power restored after 2,000 western Montreal residents lose electricity
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 8:56PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 26, 2019 1:28PM EDT
More than 2,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in western Montreal were left in the dark Monday night into Tuesday afternoon.
Power outages in western Montreal began Monday evening because of a fallen hydro pole near Cavendish Blvd. and Cote Saint-Luc Road.
As of Tuesday morning, the hardest-hit was the Hampstead area, where 1,100 clients were in the dark. Service there has mostly been restored, with less than 100 clients still waiting for service as of 1:30 p.m.
Other areas, including Cote-Saint-Luc and NDG, should now have their lights back on.
