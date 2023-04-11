Power outages spike back to 30,000 in Quebec 6 days after ice storm

Tens of thousands of Quebecers are still without electricity six days after a deadly ice storm downed trees and damaged power lines.

Around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, roughly13,000 Hydro-Quebec customers were were power-less. But by the early afternoon, that number had spiked to just under 30,000, on par with the previous day's figures.

Most of the outages are in the Montreal and Laval areas, with the remainder mainly in Outatouais and Montérégie.

Hydro-Quebec did not immediately respond to questions from CTV News regarding the uptick.

SEE THE MAP: Hydro-Quebec power outages

The utility said Monday it had returned power to 95 per cent of the more than 1.1 million users affected last week.

But Hydro warned that some complex cases could take longer to resolve, to the chagrin of many families stuck in the dark for nearly a week.

The April 5 ice storm also had fatal consequences; one man was killed in Quebec and another in Ontario after they were struck by falling branches.

Another Quebec man died of carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator in his garage during the blackout.

According to the ambulance service Urgences-Sante, over 100 people in the Montreal and Laval areas were taken to hospital for monoxide poisoning in the wake of the storm.