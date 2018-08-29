

CTV Montreal





High winds ripped across Quebec this afternoon and flattened a house in Saint-Julien near Thetford-Mines.

Trees snapped and caused extensive damage to one home on 3e Rang Ouest.

Meanwhile in Montreal, the storm made its way through the Montreal area, Chateauguay-La Prairie, and Laval. as of 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The storm did further damage in St. Leonard where, according to a witness, the roof of a low-rise apartment building was torn off.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene, which was on Valdombre St.

Thunderstorm conditions produced strong wind gusts that caused major power outages.

An estimated 173,000 Quebecers are still without power – about 100,000 in Montreal, 50,000 in Monteregie, 15,000 in Vaudreuil-Soulanges, 12,000 in Longueuil and 10,000 in Laval.

According to Hydro-Quebec’s website, service should be restored around 5:30 p.m.

Environment Canada’s thunderstorm warning and watch have now been lifted.