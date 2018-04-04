Power outages as winds set to gust up to 90 km/h in Montreal region
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 9:32PM EDT
A wind warning is currently in effect for Montreal and the surrounding area.
Strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 90 km/h are expected early Wednesday evening and will gradually subside overnight.
The following areas will be affected:
- Châteauguay - La Prairie area
- Laval area
- Longueuil - Varennes area
- Montreal Island area
The wind storm is leaving its mark on Montreal, where 7,700 Hydro-Quebec customers are without electricity. Monteregie is harder hit, with 15,00 customers without power.
Environment Canada is warning that loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.
