Power outage at La Ronde disrupts activities
A power outage on Montreal's Île Sainte-Hélène on Tuesday morning is affecting La Ronde's operations, the theme park announced.
In a post shared on Facebook, park officials assured that everyone was safe and that no visitors were on the rides.
La Ronde says it should hear from Hydro-Québec soon.
On its mobile app, Hydro-Québec shows that the outage on the island occurred shortly before 10 a.m. due to equipment failure.
The utility is currently analyzing the work and expects to restore power by noon.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 18, 2023
