Power outage: 60 evaluated for carbon monoxide poisoning in Montreal, Laval

More than 60 people were evaluated in Montreal and Laval for carbon monoxide poisoning since Wednesday as thousands of Quebecers remain without electricity following an ice storm.

According to a Friday morning report by Urgences-santé, 38 people were examined by first responders in Montreal over 17 interventions since the blackouts began.

In Laval, 24 people were evaluated for carbon monoxide poisoning during nine interventions.

Of the 62 patients assessed, 43 people were transported to hospital. There were no reported deaths as of Friday morning.

Inhalation of carbon monoxide, a colourless and odourless gas, can be fatal.

On Thursday, Urgences-santé advised people on Twitter not to use fuel-burning appliances indoors, even if a power outage is prolonged.

"If you use a generator, place it outside in a ventilated area and away from doors and windows," it also recommended.

At the height of the crisis, more than one million Hydro-Quebec customers were plunged into darkness after Wednesday's storm. As of Friday morning, 675,000 customers were still without power.

