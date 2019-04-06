

CTV Montreal





More than 300,000 people in Quebec lost power Monday as a result of widespread freezing rain, and that also forced several schools to close.

Rain began on Sunday night and turned into freezing rain at times as it continued through Monday afternoon and turned into snow in the evening.

The freezing rain brought down tree branches and caused power power outages across southern Quebec.

At its peak, around 9 p.m. Monday there were 315,000 Hydro-Quebec clients without electricity, with most of the blackouts in Laval, the Laurentians, and the Lanaudiere.

By 6 a.m. Tuesday power had been restored to tens of thousands of customers but 250,000 remained in the dark.

"During the evening and night we had hoped to restore electricity to a large number of customers. But given the extent of (..) damage, the repairs to be made, we expect it will take many hours," said Hydro Quebec spokesperson Louis-Olivier Batty.



School closures

The electricity failure affected most buildings in the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board, leading to the closure of all its schools, administrative officers, and other centres on Tuesday.

Power was also knocked out to most schools in the Commission Scolaire de Laval, prompting the board to close all its elementary and high schools, as well as its daycares and adult centres.

There will be no bus service and teachers and staff are not expected to show up.

The only buildings that are open are the administrative offices on St. Martin and Sauvé.

Seeking shelter

The city of Laval set up warming shelters at two community centres: one at 6500 Arthur Sauvé Blvd. and another at 455 Lausanne St.

However many people headed out to restaurants there were open 24 hours in order to warm up and get something to eat.

Montreal was left out of a warm front that saw temperatures of 13 degrees Celsius in Toronto and highs of 22 Celsius in Windsor, Ontario.

Snow in the forecast

Snow eased off into the overnight hours with a mainly cloudy but dry start to Tuesday.

But the nasty weather isn’t over yet, said CTV Montreal weather specialist Lori Graham.

“Here comes another system, and with cold air in place, we’re expecting to see snow with this next system,” she said.

With the snow comes winds of 30 kilometres per hour and gusts of up to 50 km/h, making for blowing snow on the roadways.

Snow will continue in the afternoon right through the evening hours and into the overnight, with another 5 to 10 centimetres possible in Montreal. More snow is likely north of the city.

“Much of that will melt on the pavement, however it will start to accumulate on grassy surfaces,” said Graham.

Snow will taper off into flurries Wednesday morning, and Montreal will begin to see breaks of sunshine by the afternoon.



