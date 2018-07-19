

CTV Montreal





Nine thousand businesses and households in Montreal's downtown core lost power around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Hydro Quebec said that a problem with the Dorchester substation caused the blackout.

The affected area is from, roughly, Guy St. to Alexandre DeSeve. St., and from Roy St. to St. Paul St. in Old Montreal.

Employees of stores in the area, including the underground city, evacuated customers to street level.

The provincial utility said that power was restored to most places by 3 p.m., and estimated that all customers would have electricity by 4:30 p.m..