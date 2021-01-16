MONTREAL -- Power is coming back online for thousands of Quebecers whose service was interrupted following Saturday's snowstorm.

As of 5:30 p.m., over 15,000 Hydro Quebec clients remain without electricity, down from over twice that earlier in the day.

In Montreal, power has been restored to most affected clients, as 1,010 Hydro Quebec clients are still without electricity, down from just under 11,000.

In Monteregie, over 5,300 clients are without power, while in the Laurentians, over 4,000 clients are affected. In Quebec City, 2,666 clients are still waiting for power to come back on.

The power outages came after a snowfall warning was in effect for the Montreal area. Environment Canada forecasted a total of 15 to 20 centimetres would fall on the region on Saturday.

A light snowfall and mild temperatures are forecasted for Sunday, with a high of -1 C. Temperatures will get cold during the week, with s high of -9 C and -10 C forecasted for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

SNOW REMOVAL TO BEGIN SUNDAY

While street clearing operations began on Saturday morning, the City of Montreal said removal would begin on Sunday.

"We have an army of 1,000 workers on the road who are plowing the snow on the streets and sidewalks," said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

The city has also opened up 8,000 free parking spots to coincide with the curfew hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

"Even with curfew, the city will find enough places for citizens to park their cars while workers are removing these piles of snow," said Sabourin.