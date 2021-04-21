MONTREAL -- History is in the making in Montreal as Wednesday’s forecast brought potentially record-breaking snowfall to the city.

According to environment Canada, the record for snowfall on this day was back in 1963, when Montrealers endured just 0.8 centimetres of snow.

According to the Wednesday (2021) forecast, Montrealers can expect 2 centimetres of powder.

Mount Royal - view from the Montreal General Hospital pic.twitter.com/FQhicypHot — Maude Laguë-Beauvais (@Mokalissima) April 21, 2021

Temperatures are also seasonally low, hovering around 0°. Usually at this time of year, conditions reach a high of 12.3°.

The birds are singing, the pool is ready to be opened but… #winter #weather is making a comeback! ❄️

The scene in Rivière-Beaudette, west of #Montreal courtesy Z. Bendzsack. ⁦@CTVMontreal⁩ pic.twitter.com/tcMAPJxw2o — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) April 21, 2021

Periods of snow are expected to continue into Wednesday evening, when they’ll be replaced by cloudy conditions, with chances for flurries and a low of -1°.

The clouds will remain into Thursday, as temperatures are expected to slowly rise again to 5°.

The sun will be back in time for the weekend, with a high of 14° forecasted for Friday, 17° on Saturday, before cooling down to 14° on Sunday as April showers return.

MORE INTENSE SNOWFALL ELSEWHERE IN THE PROVINCE

Elsewhere in Quebec, snowfall could be even more intense, with Environment Canada releasing a special warning Wednesday morning.

The agency indicated snowfall amounts could reach or exceed 15 cm in the Eastern Townships, Beauce, Charlevoix and Matapedia Valley regions. In Quebec City, 10 centimetres of snowfall is expected.

Meteorologists warn that the snow could make roads very dangerous in these regions and cause major slowdowns, especially since many motorists have already removed their winter tires from their vehicles.

-- With files from The Canadian Press