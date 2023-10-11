Montreal

    • Potential victims sought after man arrested for sexual crimes against children

    Nilton Carreiro. (Handout/Longueuil police) Nilton Carreiro. (Handout/Longueuil police)

    Longueuil police (SPAL) is asking for the public's help to identify any potential victims of Nilton Carreiro.

    The 49-year-old was arrested on Oct. 3 and is facing numerous charges for crimes of a sexual nature.

    These include luring a child aged 16 and under using a computer, internet luring, sexual contact and obtaining sexual services from a minor in return for payment.

    He was released with several conditions: he is not allowed to be in the presence of a minor, and he cannot use social media.

    Longueuil police says it has reason to believe there could be other victims.

    Carreiro allegedly approached the victims on various social media platforms, such as OMEGLE and Snapchat, using the username Natethetate.

    Longueuil police is asking anyone with information to call 450-463-7211.

    All information will be treated with confidentiality. 

