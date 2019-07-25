Quebecers hoping to buy cannabis chocolates, jujubes and other sweets after they become legal in Canada will be out of luck as the provincial government has decided to ban their sale.

Judging the measures planned by Ottawa to regulate the upcoming legalization of cannabis edible sales insufficient, Quebec unveiled its more stringent rules Wednesday.

The province announced it would ban the sale of cannabis candies, confections, desserts -- including chocolate -- and "any other product that is attractive to minors."

Solid products containing cannabis will not be allowed to have levels of tetrahydrocannabinol -- the high-inducing compound known as THC -- greater than five milligrams per unit or 10 milligrams per package. For liquids, the limit will be five milligrams per package.

Ottawa will legalize edible products on October 17, but it will take at least another 60 days for products to hit the shelves. Cannabis extracts and products for topical use will also be permitted.

Quebec maintains that federal measures to regulate the new products will not allow the province to "achieve its public health and safety objectives."