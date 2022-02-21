After it was postponed due to the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a forum to address gun violence in Montreal will finally get underway this week.

The Montreal police service (SPVM) and the City of Montreal will hold a one-day virtual conference on Thursday to bring together institutions and city partners to arrive at common objectives to tackle the issue.

The event will bring in youth voices to come up with a plan to tackle violent crime in the wake of the killings of young Montrealers in the past year that have shocked the community, including Lucas Gaudet, Thomas Trudel, and Meriem Boundaoui.

The session on Thursday will include work sessions with community partners, "the results of which will feed into the second day of work, which will bring together the strategic institutional partners of the communities concerned in order to agree on common commitments," the city said in a news release.

Participants will also get to hear the results of a youth-oriented dialogue to end violence in Montreal.

The three main objectives of the forum are:

Promote communication between institutional and community partners who work with Montreal youth

Identify levers for collaboration and find concrete solutions, taking into account the mission and expertise of each partner;

Develop a concerted Montreal model that mobilizes all stakeholders.

The second day of the forum, which will be held in person, will take place on March 31, as nearly all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Quebec by then.

Also, during the week of March 14, the city’s diversity and social inclusion department will hold a meeting with youth groups aimed at combating violent crime.

"Fighting gun violence requires concerted action by all actors and on all fronts. It is a collective responsibility and we must all make strong and concrete commitments in order to maintain the safety of the city," said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante in the release.

Montreal police deputy chief Vincent Richer said it is "urgent" to address the "trivialization" of violence among youth in Montreal.

"To tackle such a complex issue, we need a global and concerted approach that takes advantage of everyone's expertise and takes into account our shared responsibility," he said.

Veteran police officers agreed last month that the issue needs urgent attention in light of recent tragedies and the apparent impunity of criminals in their brazen acts of violence on the city's streets.

"Right now, they don't respect the law, they laugh about the law -- this is the situation on the street," Stephane Wall, a retired Montreal police officer, said in an interview with CTV News in December.

Wall, along with another former police officer and the former public security representative at the Montreal city executive, published an open letter describing what Montreal is up against and proposed, among other things, increasing federal penalties for gun possession and giving police services easier access to Indigenous reserves, where they say some of the illegal guns come through.

Anti-gang laws brought in to fight the Mafia and biker gangs also need to apply to street gangs, they said.

Anie Samson, the former Montreal city executive committee member responsible for public security, said a good tool that should be put in place right away is a hotline for parents of teenagers flirting with crime.

"We want to help people with a line where they can come and say, 'I want to talk to someone who knows what’s going on on the street. My children act like this,'" said Samson, now a consultant on urban management.

"We want to work together."

The city says it has doubled its budget for youth violence prevention and urban safety to $5 million per year, beginning in 2022.