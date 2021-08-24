MONTREAL -- After what sounded like gunfire nearby, a ‘code silver’ alert was launched at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) early Tuesday morning -- leading many health-care workers to try to figure out what a 'code silver' even was.

The incident happened at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot near St-Jacques Street.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron, two officers were leaving the hospital, after dropping off a patient at the ER, when they heard loud bangs that sounded like multiple gunshots.

"The police officers called dispatch," Bergeron explains, adding the force also received numerous calls from the public. "At this moment, we have no impact or projectile that were found at this scene."

One of the officers injured her forearm when she ducked for cover, he noted, but is expected to be fine. Bergeron did not know if the injury was gunshot-related.

Montreal police secured a large perimeter in the area to allow investigators and the canine unit to canvass the scene.

"They are trying to find some evidence at this scene, trying to find a possible person who used a firearm," Bergeron said.

There were no reported victims and no arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

CODE SILVER: ACTIVE KILLER

An MUHC spokesperson confirmed that a ‘code silver: active killer’ was launched at 1:30 a.m., following the reports of possible gunshots on the south side of the building near St-Jacques Street.

When it was called, many staff did not know what the potetially life-threatening situation - code silver - was.

Many staff wear lanyards with a list of codes that refer to specific on-site emergencies, but many staff were not given a card or have cards that were issued before 'code silver' was added to the list.

“No, i’ve never seen," said MUHC staff member Grace Canonico. "A lot of people have the codes written (on their tags) and they have the main ones, but I’ve never seen silver before.”

“This morning I came in and on the portal, I saw that we had a code silver, but I had never seen that prior,” said Sestina Secratini.

Of the 30 staff members who spoke to CTV News, 22 did not know what a code silver was.

Some who did know, had no idea what the protocol was once the code is issued.

“I don’t necessarily know what I would have done in that instance," said Bianca Nowlin. "I do know that I’m required to stay on the premises.”

The MUHC said all staff received training on the codes and should know what to do.

Introduced in 2010, a ‘code silver’ is deployed when an individual, by his or her behaviour, suggests that he or she is likely to endanger the safety of others by harming them with a knife, a firearm or other similar weapons. It is the perceived intent to kill.

The issue was cleared up around 5 a.m. after police ensured the safety of the premises, the spokesperson said.

“Regular patient care activities that were disrupted last night have been restored, and the SPVM investigation is still ongoing,” said Martine Alfonso, MUHC associate president and executive director in a statement. “Measures were put in place to ensure the safety of patients and staff while the Glen site was inspected by the SPVM.”

The MUHC said there will be debriefs with the hospital's response team and updates to its action plan.

- With files from Iman Kassam