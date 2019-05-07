

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating a possible shooting at a café on Pie IX.

Overnight someone attempted to break the front door of Café Niro, located at 9089 Pie IX near 45th Ave., apparently by shooting it multiple times.

However that door is very tough and while it shows signs of damage, including a large hole in one layer of glass, a second layer of glass is still standing.

Montreal police have been to the establishment several times in the past decade.

Ten years ago police arrested five people at that café as part of a raid into Mafia-related drug trafficking.

In 2011 someone deliberately drove their car into the café as part of a fight with several other patrons.