    • Possible run for Quebec Liberal leadership? Charles Milliard steps down from his position at FCCQ

    On the right, Charles Milliard, president and general manager of the Quebec Federation of Chambers of Commerce, is photographed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on the left, in Montreal, Friday, October 27, 2023. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press) On the right, Charles Milliard, president and general manager of the Quebec Federation of Chambers of Commerce, is photographed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on the left, in Montreal, Friday, October 27, 2023. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)
    Charles Milliard, seen by many as a Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) leadership candidate, will step down as president and general manager of the Quebec Federation of Chambers of Commerce (FCCQ) next month.

    The FCCQ made the announcement on Tuesday morning, stating that Milliard had "indicated his intention to devote himself to other professional projects."

    In a statement, Milliard thanked all his colleagues, declaring that "life (was) pushing him towards other paths," without specifying which ones.

    The chairman and CEO will officially step down on July 1, and will offer guidance to his successor until Aug. 31.

    Milliard is one of the candidates being considered for the Liberal leadership. The race will officially launch in January.

    At the PLQ's last general council, held at the end of May, several Liberals, including young activists, praised Milliard's qualities.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 11, 2024.

