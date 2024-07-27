Possible exposure to measles on flight from Montreal to Fredericton

A case of measles has been confirmed in New Brunswick, and a flight from Montreal to Fredericton has been identified as a possible source of exposure.

The Office of the Chief Medical Officer is warning of potential exposure to a case of this contagious respiratory disease in the Moncton area in a person who has recently travelled abroad.

Public health officials say there was possible exposure to measles on board Air Canada flight 1550 from Montreal to Fredericton on July 20, as well as in the international airports of both cities.

Possible exposure also occurred in a hospital in Ste-Anne-de-Kent, New Brunswick, north of Moncton, between the late afternoon of July 22 and early the next morning.

Dr Rita Gad, Regional Medical Officer of Health, says that anyone in these locations on those days should remain vigilant for symptoms.

Early symptoms may include fever, cough, sore or red eyes, runny nose and tiny white spots in the mouth, with a rash appearing on the face within three to seven days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 26, 2024.