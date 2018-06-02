

The Canadian Press





A night swim went awry on Friday night at the Pointe-des-Cascades locks in Monteregie.

Around 11 p.m., a group of five people were jumping into the canal.

Witnesses said a man in his 20's went under the water in one of the basins and never surfaced.

Police and firefighters conducted searches, but to no avail. They are expected to continue their efforts Saturday morning.

The area has been recognized as dangerous, and it is forbidden to swim there.

In the last two years, two men have drowned in the water near the locks.

A coroner has already recommended that security barriers be erected around the perimeter, but no projects are currently underway.