Possible drowning incident in Côte-Saint-Luc
Urgences-santé has confirmed that an ambulance was dispatched to a residence in Côte-Saint-Luc following reports of a possible drowning involving a man in his 60s.
“The call came in at 2:11 p.m. An intervention took place at a residence on Norwalk Street involving a man in his 60s. I can confirm that he was not transported to the hospital,” said Urgences-santé spokesperson Julie Gaulin.
The agency said they could not confirm the patient’s current condition.
The incident remains under investigation.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP alleges Indian officials in Canada connected to extortion, homicides
The RCMP is alleging Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada engaged in clandestine activities linked to serious criminal activity in this country, including homicides and extortions.
Ontario police say 'escalating incidents' between high schools connected to deadly crash
'Escalating incidents' between two Hamilton high schools are believed to be connected to a car crash last week that left a 15-year-old boy dead, police say.
Father of 10-year-old girl found dead in the U.K. called police from Pakistan to say he killed her
The father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her, a jury heard Monday.
'We apologize to anyone we've offended': Bath and Body Works pulls candles over backlash
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
Undercooked bear meat linked to outbreak of rare parasitic disease in U.S.
An outbreak of a rare parasitic disease has been linked to undercooked bear meat eaten by dozens of people at a gathering in North Carolina, a new U.S. CDC report has revealed.
Alberta government proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar energy
The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
Airbnb guests east of Toronto steal quarter of a million dollars worth of jewelry: police
Four guests at an Airbnb east of Toronto made off with a quarter of million dollars worth of jewelry following their stay, police say.
Striking images show rare floods in the largest hot desert on Earth
Striking images from the Sahara Desert show large lakes etched into rolling sand dunes after one of the most arid, barren places in the world was hit with its first floods in decades.
Woman killed by malfunctioning ottoman bed
A 39-year-old British woman was killed when a malfunctioning ottoman bed fell on her neck and asphyxiated her, a coroner’s report said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario police say 'escalating incidents' between high schools connected to deadly crash
'Escalating incidents' between two Hamilton high schools are believed to be connected to a car crash last week that left a 15-year-old boy dead, police say.
-
Drugs and weapons found after 911 call about altercation in Oshawa: Durham police
Durham police say two men are facing drug and weapon charges after somebody called police about a late-night altercation in Oshawa.
-
Airbnb guests east of Toronto steal quarter of a million dollars worth of jewelry: police
Four guests at an Airbnb east of Toronto made off with a quarter of million dollars worth of jewelry following their stay, police say.
Ottawa
-
Man suffers life-threatening burns in alleged downtown assault
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a possible assault that left one man with serious burns on Monday morning.
-
LRT Trillium Line scores near perfect in first week of testing
The first of week of testing for Ottawa's new north-south line is going as well as hoped.
-
1 dead in Cornwall, Ont house fire
One person has died after a house fire in the city of Cornwall, Ont. in the early hours of Monday morning
Atlantic
-
Son charged with second-degree murder in death of 71-year-old woman in Halifax
Halifax police have charged a 41-year-old man in the death of his mother.
-
Advance voting continues Tuesday in Halifax Regional Municipal Election
The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is reminding residents that the second of two advance voting days for the 2024 Municipal and Conseil scolaire acadien provincial election will take place on Tuesday.
-
Saint John singer-songwriter Ken Tobias remembered for immense talent and big heart
“Ken is a dreamer”: Saint John singer-songwriter Ken Tobias passes away at 79.
N.L.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
Northern Ontario
-
Man wanted in Sudbury robbery charged in 'random and isolated' stabbing attack downtown
A Greater Sudbury woman is upset about the charges laid against the man accused of attacking her son and a group of his colleagues downtown on Saturday.
-
Northwestern Ont. man charged with drug-impaired driving in head-on crash
A 36-year-old man is charged with drug-impaired and dangerous driving after a head-on crash in northwest Ontario last Thursday.
-
'We apologize to anyone we've offended': Bath and Body Works pulls candles over backlash
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
London
-
One dead, three injured after crash in St. Clair Township
One person has died and three others were transported to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in St. Clair Township
-
'Can play 365 days a year': 9-court indoor Pickleball Facility to open this week in London, Ont.
Smash Pickleball is the region’s only indoor facility dedicated specifically to the sport.
-
ATV rider crashes into parked vehicle in Harriston
A Harriston man has been charged after police said the operator of an ATV crashed into a vehicle parked on Queen Street South in Harrison.
Kitchener
-
K-W Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade returns
Hundreds of people bundled up to take part in a longstanding Thanksgiving Day tradition in Kitchener.
-
Elderly man killed in Guelph house fire: police
According to police, when officers arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames and were unable to make entry.
-
Kitchener teen reported missing
Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy from Kitchener.
Windsor
-
37-year-old man dies after crash in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police say a 37-year-old Merlin man has died after a two-vehicle collision.
-
Windsor in Top 5 of mortgage-free homeowners in Canada: report
Windsor has the fifth highest rate of mortgage-free homeowners in Canada, according to a study by Casivoo.
-
Tecumseh getting $1.7M for critical infrastructure
The Town of Tecumseh is getting $1,789,764 from the Ontario government to help renew and rehabilitate critical infrastructure.
Barrie
-
OPP officer makes unusual discovery during traffic stop, driver charged
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
-
Study: Barrie last in mortgage-free homeowners
A recent study ranks Barrie last among large Canadian cities regarding homeowners who have paid off their mortgage.
-
Three youths charged for alleged theft, property destruction
Three teenagers are facing multiple charges for allegedly damaging property, a vehicle, a recreation centre and stealing a vehicle this weekend in Muskoka.
Vancouver
-
One person dead following Fraser Valley crash
One person has died following a crash between a car and a truck east of Harrison Hot Springs.
-
B.C. Indigenous chef takes portable cooking school on the road
Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chef Paul Natrall, the man behind Indigenous food truck Mr. Bannock, is bringing cooking classes on First Nations fare to schools and offices throughout Metro Vancouver.
-
Police search for missing 26-year-old Surrey man
Surrey RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who was first reported missing nearly two weeks ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Emaciated orca calf spotted off Vancouver Island, researchers say
Just a couple of weeks after a new southern resident killer whale calf was first seen, its health appears to have taken a bad turn.
-
Familiar faces and angry voters: Will B.C. elect an Independent MLA?
Vicki Huntington says two things are critical to be elected as an Independent member of the legislature in British Columbia — trusted name recognition and an angry constituency.
-
Rainfall warnings, flood watch issued in northwestern B.C.
B.C.’s northern coast has been getting soaked by an atmospheric river over the Thanksgiving long weekend, with officials warning of heavy downpours and possible flooding.
Winnipeg
-
A love story written in the northern lights
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
-
Canadian comedian, talk show host Mike Bullard dead at 67
Canadian stand-up comedian and former talk show host Mike Bullard has died.
-
Manitoba animal advocacy group helps release dogs from animal testing
A pack of dogs put their best paws forward when they were finally unleashed from a lifetime of animal testing.
Calgary
-
Calgary Public Library locations to reopen Wednesday with modified services
Calgary libraries will reopen on Wednesday following a cyber security breach.
-
'Affects us all': Food insecurity the focus of Thanksgiving walk in Calgary
Hundreds of Calgarians gathered together on Thanksgiving Monday to fight food insecurity with a charity walk for The Calgary Food Bank.
-
Alberta government proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar energy
The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar energy
The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
-
Hundreds eat Thanksgiving dinner at annual Friendship Feast put on by volunteers
Boyle Street Community Services and the Bissel Centre, Edmonton organizations that help people dealing with homelessness and poverty, partnered with the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology's culinary program to feed hundreds for the annual holiday at the downtown Boyle Street Plaza.
-
Oilers look to correct mistakes in midst of early-season struggles
It was 11 months ago when Kris Knoblauch was brought in to coach the beleaguered Edmonton Oilers, who were near the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 3-9-1 record.
Regina
-
Catch a glimpse of a rare comet in the western skies over the prairies
Saskatchewan residents have just a few more days to catch a rare glimpse of a comet visible to the naked eye, streaking across the western skies at dusk.
-
Sask Party defends Marshals Service after facing criticism from RCMP union
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is accusing the union representing RCMP members of looking after its own interests.
-
Angus Street fire produces pillar of black smoke, fire crews respond
Residents travelling in Regina's north end were sure to witness a large pillar of smoke Sunday morning, as fire crews battled a serious blaze on Angus Street.
Saskatoon
-
Catch a glimpse of a rare comet in the western skies over the prairies
Saskatchewan residents have just a few more days to catch a rare glimpse of a comet visible to the naked eye, streaking across the western skies at dusk.
-
Here's how ballots are being printed for Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
Just under one million ballots are being printed for the upcoming provincial election in Saskatchewan, and 27 out of the 61 constituencies currently have their ballots being pulled hot off the presses in Regina.
-