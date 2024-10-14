Possible drowning incident in Côte-Saint-Luc

Urgences-santé has confirmed that an ambulance was dispatched to a residence in Côte-Saint-Luc following reports of a possible drowning involving a man in his 60s.

“The call came in at 2:11 p.m. An intervention took place at a residence on Norwalk Street involving a man in his 60s. I can confirm that he was not transported to the hospital,” said Urgences-santé spokesperson Julie Gaulin.

The agency said they could not confirm the patient’s current condition.

The incident remains under investigation.