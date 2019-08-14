

The Canadian Press





At the beginning of the month, Quebec City police seized drugs that it believes is dangerous to the point of being lethal, and it warns the population against its consumption.

The Quebec City Police Service (SPVQ) and the Quebec Integrated Health and Social Services (CIUSSS) warn that the substance is a granular, purple powder containing fentanyl and heroin. It could be called 'purp' or 'purple' on the street and can be deadly.

On August 2, the SPVQ instituted a suspicious death investigation following the death of a man in its jurisdiction. Two sachets of this drug were seized near the body of the victim.

This was the first time that the SPVQ has seized such a substance in its jurisdiction.

In addition, the Ministry of Health and Social Services had previously received a report of an overdose possibly caused by the same substance taken by a person who recovered, but no analysis has confirmed that it is 'purp' as of Tuesday.

The CIUSSS reminds people who take drugs not to consume them alone and not to take the drugs all at the same time if you consume in a group.

It is important to have naloxone available and to know how to administer it when a person shows signs of overdose. Naloxone is a medication that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The police point out that some protection can be offered to people who have used or have drugs, as well as to witnesses.