QUEBEC CITY -- An employee in the parliamentary wing of the Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ) has experienced COVID-19 symptoms and will be tested.

The news surprised the National Assembly on Tuesday. The detailed study of Bill 44 on the Green Fund, in which this employee took part, had to be cancelled for the day.

Transport and Environment Committee chairperson Agnès Grondin said that she was postponing the work until next Thursday, "given the agreement that was made between the leaders." The Liberal Party informed the other parties by 9:35 a.m. via email.

"My whip has just informed me of their discussions with the president's office. The researcher at PL 44 had symptoms this morning and she will go to take the COVID test," wrote Anik Montminy, chief of staff of the parliamentary leader of the official opposition.



"I don't know more at this time. The deputies who were near her respected the distancing rules, but we don't want to take any chances, some of them are older (M. Birnbaum and M. Leitao)," she added. The day before, Premier François Legault, several ministers, journalists and employees of the National Assembly were present for an announcement on the cabinet shuffle.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2020.