MONTREAL -- The drop-in centre in Montreal that serves as a respite and support for many of the city's homeless people has been forced to close its doors temporarily after plumbing problems and being made aware that a person being served food and multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The centre posted a message about the temporary closure on its Facebook page.

"Earlier this week, we were made aware that one of the people we serve tested positive for COVID-19," the post reads. "We then had all workers who were in contact with that person go get tested."

Three of the seven staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus, three were negative, and one person is awaiting results, Open Door said.



In addition, the centre requires maintenance.



"On top of all that, we had a resurgence of an ongoing plumbing problem that was causing sewage to back up into the centre and therefore had to close the bathrooms until at least Saturday," the Open Door said.

The centre will close for the weekend, so all staff can be tested, and accommodations can be brought up to code.

Management said everyone using the Open Door's facilities was transported safely to a downtown hotel in the meantime.

"There are already 70 people who have checked in!" the post reads.

Health and social services will be on hand starting Friday to administer COVID-19 tests for all who wants one, the Open Door said, and staff will reassess the situation Monday.

The centre opened in 1998 and provides food, laundry services, shelter, counselling and mental health and drug addiction referrals for Montreal's homeless and low-income population. The centre moved from its location near Cabot Square to Parc Ave. in 2018.