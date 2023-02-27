Porter to provide passenger flights out of Montreal's Saint-Hubert Airport

Porter Airlines is planning to develop a new terminal at the Montreal-area Saint-Hubert Airport, with a goal of serving more than 4 million passengers per year.

The airline carrier made the announcement Monday morning at a news conference at the South Shore Longueuil airport, saying it will now serve two airports in the Montreal area: Trudeau International (YUL) and St-Hubert (YHU).

Porter is planning more than 10 possible routes across Canada, including connections to its two hubs in Toronto.

The nine-gate, 21,000 square-metre terminal will include state-of-the-art passenger and baggage processing, as well as food and beverage concessions and retail vendors.

Aircraft flying out of the terminal would include the 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400 and the 132-seat Embraer E195-E2.

The project is expected to create more than 500 permanent jobs, including full-time positions within terminal and airline operations, and the establishment of a new pilot and flight attendant crew base.

The plan follows a similar model to Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport, which now serves 3 million passengers every year and generates $3 billion of annual economic impact.

"Saint-Hubert has incredible potential as a complementary secondary airport for Montreal, with a convenient location for a significant portion of the local market and also easy access to downtown Montréal," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Aviation Holdings Inc., adding that they hope to "create a similar success story" to the Billy Bishop terminal.

The project will begin in mid 2023 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

The new terminal will be open to other airlines including Pascan Aviation, which currently focuses on regional Quebec flights.

