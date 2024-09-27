MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Port of Montreal dockworkers threaten three-day strike beginning Monday, union says

    Trucks carrying shipping containers drive through the Port of Montreal, Tuesday, Sept.19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Trucks carrying shipping containers drive through the Port of Montreal, Tuesday, Sept.19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    The union representing longshore workers at the Port of Montreal says work at two terminals could come to a standstill next week as the union served a 72-hour strike notice today.

    That could potentially lead to dockworkers walking off the job as of 7 a.m. Monday and lasting until Thursday.

    The union says in a statement that only two terminals would be affected by the work stoppage owned by Termont Montreal.

    At the Port of Montreal, negotiations continue with the Maritime Employers Association to renew the longshore workers' collective agreement, which expired in Dec. 31.

    Earlier this week, the 1,150 longshoremen at the Port of Montreal rejected the latest offer from the Maritime Employers Association by 99.63 per cent while also giving themselves a strike mandate.

    The union local, affiliated with the Canadian Union of Public Employees, is holding a news conference this morning to provide an update on negotiations.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024. 

