MONTREAL -- The administrators of the Integrated Health and Social Services Center (CISSS) of Gaspésie and citizens had quite a surprise on Thursday afternoon when a virtual meeting to present the annual report was interrupted by the appearance of pornographic and Nazi images, accompanied by music.

"Someone logged onto the Zoom platform and started sharing pornographic excerpts and images of Hitler during the presentation," confirms CISSS de la Gaspésie spokesperson Clémence Beaulieu-Gendron.

"Everyone was in shock," she said.

CISSS teams tried for several minutes to stop the broadcast of the images before they had to create a new room to continue the session.

CISSS cybersecurity specialists are investigating the source of the images to avoid a repeat of this embarrassing situation.

"Our teams are currently looking into this," said Beaulieu-Gendron, adding that CISSS "was sorry about the situation."