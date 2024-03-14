Pornhub owner touts new policies to prevent illegal videos on its site
Nearly one year after taking over the world's largest pornography website, Pornhub's parent company, Aylo, says it "regrets" having hosted illegal content in the past but said changes have been made to prevent it from happening again.
Aylo admitted on Dec. 21, 2023, that it profited from videos of sex trafficking.
It avoided a criminal conviction by entering into a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.
The Montreal-founded company had to pay the U.S. government $1.8 million as part of the deal.
"Notwithstanding that we've entered into a deferred prosecution agreement, we obviously regret the fact that criminals misused our platform, that although they showed us consent forms, as we later learned, those consents were obtained by fraud or coercion, we regret hosting that content and we are doing what it takes to make that right," said Solomon Friedman, vice-president of compliance at Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), the Ottawa-based private equity firm that owns Aylo.
Friedman, who is also a criminal defence lawyer, said that the deal with U.S. prosecutors happened because they acknowledged "Aylo’s commitment to remediating and improving its compliance program and internal controls."
Some of those controls were demonstrated during a virtual information session for the media this week at the company's Montreal headquarters. Friedman and other officials explained how the company is turning the page on its checkered history as it marks the one-year anniversary since ECP bought Aylo, formerly known as MindGeek.
Changes to the Pornhub website include verification of new video uploads.
The latest update to the site was on Jan. 23, 2024, now requiring content creators to provide consent and identification paperwork to the site's moderators for each individual who appears in a pornographic video before it's uploaded, which was not done previously.
"If we cannot verify the identity of those appearing in the content, the content simply doesn't go live to the public," Friedman explained, adding that even for videos in which people's faces are not visible, moderators still have to verify their identities.
The measure is meant to prevent non-consensual and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) from being posted on Pornhub.
Another tool, introduced in 2021, refers users who search for terms related to CSAM to seek resources for their urges to watch illegal underage content.
A screenshot of deterrence messaging on Pornhub. (Source: Aylo)
Company's moderator numbers not disclosed
The company has touted its desire to be more "open" and "transparent" than before.
Still, it hasn't been entirely forthcoming with details on its moderation teams, who must review the massive catalogue of videos it hosts.
The company had 6.83 million video uploads in 2019 on Porhub, its flagship site. The company also runs several other tube sites, such as YouPorn, RedTube, and xTube.
Defence lawyers Solomon Friedman speaks to reporters outside the Ottawa Court in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Friedman would only say that the company has more than 1,400 employees in Canada and that "20 per cent of Aylo's workforce works on trust and safety full-time," though not all of them work as moderators.
"We have sufficient moderators that [ensure] every uploader is verified, every piece of content is moderated. If we have fewer, it takes longer, if we have more, it goes faster," he said, "but no content goes live unless it is moderated."
When asked by CTV News, Aylo did not provide the number of moderators it currently employs.
Website moderation has been at the heart of the controversies surrounding Pornhub in recent years, including as recently as last month when the federal privacy commissioner released a report on Aylo.
The report found the company violated federal privacy laws by allowing intimate images to be shared without direct knowledge or consent.
Commissioner Philippe Dufresne's report stemmed from a complaint from a woman who claimed her ex-boyfriend uploaded sexually explicit videos of her to Aylo's sites without her permission, which led to "severe" impacts on the victim, "including social stigmatization, psychological damage, financial loss, and even attempted suicide," according to the investigation.
Dufresne made several recommendations, including that Aylo obtain "meaningful and valid consent" from every individual who appears in the site's content.
Friedman told reporters that "by now, we are of the view that we are in substantial compliance with the regulations as well as with the recommendations of the Privacy Commissioner."
Aylo calls Canadian senator's porn bill 'absurd'
In recent months, Aylo has said it would consider blocking Canadians access to Porhub should a proposed Senate bill become law.
Bill S-210, an Act to restrict young persons’ online access to sexually explicit material, passed in the Senate last April and was referred to the House of Commons Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security in December.
It would require Canadians to verify their age to access a porn site.
The proposed verification method in the bill, as currently drafted, has raised some concerns among privacy experts.
The bill mentions creating a digital ID system or services that can estimate an individual's age based on a visual scan of their face — proposals that Aylo opposes.
"Having people required to provide their ID to thousands, if not thousands, tens of thousands or millions of adult sites in order to access content is absurd," Friedman said. "The prospects of identity theft and fraud and civil mistrust on the part of the users is just massive. And we will not collect the personal identifying information of our users. So when it comes to S-210, you know, we hope that the government gets it right."
Michael Geist, a University of Ottawa law professor and the Canada Research Chair in internet and e-commerce law, has called it "the most dangerous Canadian internet bill you've never heard of."
Arif Virani, Minister of Justice, and Attorney General of Canada, speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa regarding the new online harms bill on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Aylo prefers device age verification, for example, on operating systems for smartphones and computers, "that can prevent minors’ accounts from accessing adult content without risking the disclosure of sensitive user data."
Most Liberal MPs oppose the Senate bill because their party has been working on its own Online Harms bill, introduced last month.
"We're of the view that good regulation is important in this sector, that there are really good first steps in that legislation," Friedman said of the federal bill, noting that "we already comply with every single measure in that piece of legislation."
Aylo said it supports the federal government's bill, and it looks forward to testifying before Parliament to provide its input.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Home office expense changes, the cost of paying late and other things you may not know about taxes
Taxes may well be a certainty of life, but they can morph and multiply by the year, including some big changes this filing season.
Princes William and Harry to appear separately at event honouring Diana
Prince William and Prince Harry will separately take part in an event on Thursday honouring their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
More than seven in 10 Canadian workers want to leave their jobs: report
A new report says 71 per cent of Canadian workers want to leave their jobs this year and look for better opportunities.
Pornhub owner touts new policies to prevent illegal videos on its site
Nearly one year after taking over the world's largest pornography website, Pornhub's parent company, Aylo, says it 'regrets' having hosted illegal content in the past but said changes have been made to prevent it from happening again.
Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti to essential employees due to 'volatile situation'
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince.
B.C. couple sold firm for fortune. With last $92M donation, they've given it all away
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
Apple buys Canadian startup DarwinAI, adds staff to its AI division, Bloomberg reports
Apple has bought artificial intelligence (AI) startup DarwinAI and added dozens of the Canadian company's staffers to its AI division, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
Air fryers catching on fire, glass breaking, handles melting prompt recall in Canada
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
Repair or replace? Here's what you should do if a major appliance breaks down
The saying "they just don't make them like they used to" seems especially true of some major appliances these days.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Loblaw rolls out self-checkout receipt scanner at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw has rolled out its new self-checkout receipt scanner at one location in the Toronto area.
-
Video shows individual in handcuffs after woman found dead in Scarborough home
Homicide detectives have been called in after a woman was found dead in her unit at a housing complex in Scarborough early Thursday.
-
Union president fires back after Doug Ford accuses them of 'lying' to members
The head of a union representing LCBO workers is firing back at Doug Ford after the premier accused them of ‘lying’ about his government’s intention to privatize the Crown corporation.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police identify remains of 29-year-old man found in city landfill
Police have identified human remains discovered Monday in a Fredericton landfill as 29-year-old Sterling Hunter of Fredericton.
-
Suspect who tried to flee police in lake arrested: N.S. RCMP
A 39-year-old man is all wet after he allegedly tried to flee Nova Scotia RCMP by swimming in Lake William.
-
Final person sleeping rough at Halifax’s Grand Parade encampment leaves
The last person sleeping rough at the Grand Parade encampment has left for an indoor housing option, according to the Halifax Regional Municipality.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.
-
Baking business launches Newfoundland's first cake vending machine
A baking couple in the St. John's area says they’ve cooked up the first cake vending machine in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Gushue returns to Newfoundland after history-making Brier championship
His Brier three-peat has cemented Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue into the curling record books.
Ottawa
-
Six people facing charges related to dangerous drug trafficking in Pembroke, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Pembroke, Ont. says six people are facing charges related to dangerous drug trafficking following the execution of search warrants at two apartments on Wednesday.
-
Here's what Ottawa needs for a better economy
Ottawa Board of Trade (OBOT) says businesses in Ottawa are still dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic, warning that this could negatively impact economic growth.
-
Frankford, Ont. resident $100K richer after winning with Instant Plinko
A Frankford, Ont. resident is $100,000 richer after winning with scratch portion of Instant Plinko.
Northern Ontario
-
City of Greater Sudbury worker killed in Highway 144 crash
The dump truck driver who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Wednesday worked for the City of Greater Sudbury, the union says.
-
'Major' police investigation in River Valley, OPP says
There is a high police presence Thursday in the West Nipissing community of River Valley, located about 32 kilometres north of Markstay-Warren.
-
Regina woman speaks out after family dog fatally injured at local dog park
A Regina woman and her family are still in shock after having to put down their family dog after it was seriously injured at one of the city’s off-leash dog parks.
London
-
$629,000 in drugs seized in province-wide investigation
OPP have seized $629,000 worth of drugs and over $200,000 in cash through a large drug trafficking investigation that started in October 2023. On Feb. 28, search warrants were used to enter properties in London, the GTA and Thunder Bay.
-
Highway 401 reopens in Woodstock area: Police
There is no word on how the crash happened, how many vehicles are involved, or if there are any injuries.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by transport truck
One person has died after being struck by a transport truck on the Adelaide Street North bridge, south of King Street, Wednesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian hit in Uptown Waterloo
An 82-year-old woman was taken to hospital Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Emu killed by trespassers in Haldimand County: Police
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for two people who allegedly broke into an emu pen and killed a bird inside.
-
New platform aims to help female car owners get fair repairs
A new platform aims to give women the advice they need to prevent vehicle repair overselling.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian struck in Windsor on Monday dies
The pedestrian struck in east Windsor on Monday has died. The 87-year-old person was initially taken to hospital with what was described by police as "serious" injuries.
-
$629,000 in drugs seized in province-wide investigation
OPP have seized $629,000 worth of drugs and over $200,000 in cash through a large drug trafficking investigation that started in October 2023. On Feb. 28, search warrants were used to enter properties in London, the GTA and Thunder Bay.
-
$500 in fragrances stolen from LaSalle business
Police in LaSalle are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to the theft of fragrances and a package of paper towels. The theft happened around 6 p.m. on March 9 at a pharmacy on Malden Road.
Barrie
-
Driver killed in crash on Simcoe County Road 27
One person died in a single-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Tiny Township.
-
Barrie couple scammed out of nearly $15,000 with one phone call
Police warn residents to be cautious after a Barrie couple lost nearly $15,000 following a phone call.
-
Highway 35 in Muskoka reopens after rushing water severed it in half
Highway 35 has reopened to traffic days after rushing water tore the road into two in a remote area in Dorset, southeast of Huntsville.
Vancouver
-
TV series about notorious murder of B.C. teen to premiere in April
A television miniseries about one of the most notorious murders in British Columbia history will premiere next month on streaming service Hulu.
-
2 men plead guilty in armed robbery at B.C. car dealership, 2 suspects still outstanding
Two men have pleaded guilty in connection with an armed robbery at a B.C. car dealership that led to a police chase and shootout in fall 2022 – but two other suspects remain on the loose.
-
Vancouver sign will be permanent fixture after city council vote
A fixture that's become a popular spot to snap a photo in Vancouver's Coal Harbour will soon have a permanent home in the city.
Vancouver Island
-
TV series about notorious murder of B.C. teen to premiere in April
A television miniseries about one of the most notorious murders in British Columbia history will premiere next month on streaming service Hulu.
-
Victoria police lost another notebook – and it ended up in a suspect's hands
For the second time in about 14 months, the Victoria Police Department says one of its officers has lost a notebook containing people’s names and private information.
-
'I fell for it once': Seminar teaches seniors to protect themselves against scams
Each year, tens of thousands of Canadian seniors are scammed out of their savings by fraudsters. On Wednesday, a free workshop took place at Yakimovich Wellness Centre in Victoria to educate seniors on how to protect themselves.
Winnipeg
-
'We don’t engage in time travel': Winnipeg mayor warns about text message scam
The mayor of Winnipeg is warning people about a text message scam involving speeding violations.
-
Winnipeg police looking for man believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who is believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins at a Winnipeg business.
-
Man charged after Manitoba woman loses thousands to grandparent scam
The Manitoba RCMP has made an arrest after a woman lost thousands of dollars from falling victim to a grandparent scam.
Calgary
-
Supreme Court will not hear appeal of Calgary man who killed five people
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Thursday it will not hear an appeal from Matthew de Grood to acquire more freedoms while under psychiatric care.
-
Calgary police investigate brazen daytime stabbing in Mission
Calgary police are searching for four suspects believed to be involved in a stabbing that sent one man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
-
Strathmore-area crisis centre under fire for employee treatment, potential policy changes
True North, formerly known as the Wheatland Crisis Society, is facing scrutiny from current and former employees for failures by the operating management team and board of directors to create a hospitable workplace environment.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Deal reached with city, union says
A deal has been struck between the union representing some 5,000 City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library employees and the city, their union says.
-
A$AP gang members charged in drug, firearms busts: police
Gang members were arrested in a hamlet north of Edmonton last week.
-
'Violent and dangerous' man sought after assault: Edmonton police
Police are searching for a 37-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent assault last Monday.
Regina
-
NDP opposition accuses Sask. of withholding information on doctors and specialist numbers
According to the NDP, the province is not making The Medical Services Branch Statistical Report widely available and is instead delaying the public release of the report.
-
Sask. teachers call for a referee to end contract stalemate
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is calling for binding arbitration to put an end to its five-month stalemate with the government.
-
No injuries in early morning Regina duplex fire
No one was hurt after a fire early Thursday morning at a duplex in Regina’s North Central area.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers call for a referee to end contract stalemate
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is calling for binding arbitration to put an end to its five-month stalemate with the government.
-
This Saskatoon senior is getting priced out of the rental market
A Saskatoon senior living in a rental apartment is wondering why his monthly rent is drastically rising in a few months.
-
NDP opposition accuses Sask. of withholding information on doctors and specialist numbers
According to the NDP, the province is not making The Medical Services Branch Statistical Report widely available and is instead delaying the public release of the report.