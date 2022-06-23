Pope Francis to spend two days in Quebec, meeting once with Indigenous leaders
Pope Francis will visit two Quebec locations over the course of two days during his late July visit, including holding a massive open-air Mass on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City.
The Quebec portion of his visit is one of three stops, with the other two being in the Edmonton area and a much briefer stop in Iqaluit.
In Quebec, the Pope will have two major public appearances, with one of them being developed "with Indigenous and community partners."
Reconciliation is a theme of the overall visit, as the Pope meets with Indigenous leaders and a visit to a former residential school in Alberta.
However, the Quebec portion of the visit will include just one relatively short meeting with local Indigenous leaders, which is being described not as Quebec Indigenous leaders but those from "Eastern Canada."
Pope Francis is scheduled to arrive in Quebec City, from Edmonton, on Wednesday, July 27.
The first thing on the itinerary in Quebec is to visit La Citadelle in Quebec City for "private meetings" and a public address.
The public is asked to participated by going to a dedicated zone on the Plains of Abraham, where there will be large screens set up to see the proceedings and "opportunities on July 27 and 28 for Indigenous cultural expression."
The next day, the 28th, the Pope will travel about half an hour north of Quebec City, to the small town of Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré.
There, "he will celebrate Mass at one of the oldest and most popular pilgrimage sites in North America," said the news release from the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops.
Ste-Anne has a small church that became famous over the centuries for supposedly being the site of miracles, and drawing pilgrims who wanted to be healed.
"There is a church dedicated to Saint Anne in which Our Lord is working great marvels in favour of the holy mother of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary," wrote Marie de l'incarnation in 1665 about the church, according to the website for the Sainte-Anne Sanctuary.
"There, the paralytics walk, the blind can see, and the sick are healed of every kind of illness."
Sainte-Anne is also the patron saint of Quebec.
The church draws more than a million visitors annually, said Thursday's news release, including "annual Indigenous pilgrimages."
On the day of Pope Francis's visit, organizers expect between 10,000 and 15,000 people will arrive in the small town to watch his Mass at the church, whether they end up watching from inside or outside.
Later that day, he will meet with bishops, priests and other local Catholic leaders.
He'll then retire to rest, but in his absence, representatives of the Catholic Bishops of Canada will have dinner with Indigenous leaders from Eastern Canada, with the focus "on friendship and ongoing dialogue."
The next morning, the 29th, he'll have a private meeting with the Jesuits, his own religious order, before spending time with Indigenous leaders from Eastern Canada.
He'll leave immediately after that for Iqaluit, just for the afternoon, before flying back to Rome in the early evening.
