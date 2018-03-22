Pop singer Pink postpones Montreal show due to illness
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 9:13PM EDT
Pop singer Pink is postponing her show in Montreal Friday night.
In a tweet released Thursday evening, the Grammy Award winning performer said she was ‘gutted’ to announce the show at the Bell Centre will be postponed due to illness.
“Our entire family has been battling this awful virus/flu for two weeks now, and I have battled my way through these shows because postponing sucks,” she wrote.
“I’m really sorry and know that I have done everything I could to avoid this.”
A rescheduled date has yet to be announced.
March 23, 2018
