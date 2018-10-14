

The Canadian Press





Quebec pop singer Coeur de Pirate opened up about her battle with dysmorphia as part of an effort to encourage fans to take care of their mental health.

In an Instagram post that went online on Sunday, the singer-songwriter said her self-image disorder sometimes prevents her from leaving her home and makes her feel like her clothes are choking her.

Dysmorphia, which is similar to obsessive and compulsive disorders, makes a sufferer have a disproportionate perception of a physical defect that can even be imaginary.

“We’ve talked a lot about mental health these days and I know I’m not alone,” she wrote.

Coeur de Pirate, whose real name is Beatrice Martin, said that social media can exacerbate her mental health disorder.

“If you’re like me, it’s important to disconnect from problematic media and recharge your batteries,” she said.

Coeur de Pirate is currently on tour in Europe to promote her most recent album, ‘En cas de tempete, ce jardin sera ferme.’