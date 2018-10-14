Featured Video
Pop singer Coeur de Pirate speaks out on battle with body image disorder
Beatrice Martin, whose stage name is Coeur de Pirate, poses for a portrait in Toronto on Thursday, March 1, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 14, 2018 11:32AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 15, 2018 7:07AM EDT
Quebec pop singer Coeur de Pirate opened up about her battle with dysmorphia as part of an effort to encourage fans to take care of their mental health.
In an Instagram post that went online on Sunday, the singer-songwriter said her self-image disorder sometimes prevents her from leaving her home and makes her feel like her clothes are choking her.
Self-care PSA : j’en parle pas souvent mais mon BDD est bad des fois (body dysmorphic disorder) tellement que mes vêtements m’étouffent/ je sors pas de chez moi. On a beaucoup parlé de santé mentale ces temps-ci et je sais que je suis pas toute seule là dedans. Je sais qu’Instagram c’est cool et j’ai l’air de montrer que ça va mais c’est souvent une énorme source de triggers, et ce surtout parceque je ne contrôle pas tout le temps ce qui m’est présenté. Donc, si vous êtes comme moi, c’est important de se déconnecter du média qui pose problème et de se ressourcer pour se préserver. If something is triggering for you, know your limits and take care of yourselves.
Dysmorphia, which is similar to obsessive and compulsive disorders, makes a sufferer have a disproportionate perception of a physical defect that can even be imaginary.
“We’ve talked a lot about mental health these days and I know I’m not alone,” she wrote.
Coeur de Pirate, whose real name is Beatrice Martin, said that social media can exacerbate her mental health disorder.
“If you’re like me, it’s important to disconnect from problematic media and recharge your batteries,” she said.
Coeur de Pirate is currently on tour in Europe to promote her most recent album, ‘En cas de tempete, ce jardin sera ferme.’
