

The Canadian Press





A Canadian mass-shooting survivor has quit the federal firearms advisory committee in frustration.

Nathalie Provost writes to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that she is "extremely disappointed" with the Liberal government's failure to crack down on assault-style rifles.

Provost, who was shot four times during the 1989 rampage by a gunman at Montreal's Ecole Polytechnique, says she feels used by a government unwilling to take the steps needed to make Canadians safer.

The Canadian Press obtained a copy of Provost's resignation letter sent to Trudeau and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair.

Provost, who served for more than two years on the advisory committee, says the government repeatedly ignored her calls for an overhaul of the firearms-classification system.

Provost says she saw the appointment as an opportunity to take concrete action to improve public safety.

But she was surprised in early 2018 when Goodale introduced Bill C-71 "without any discussion" with the advisory committee, putting members in a difficult position.

Scott Bardsley, a spokesman for Goodale, defended the government's "substantive action" to fight gun violence, including Bill C-71.