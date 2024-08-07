Polytechnique Montreal students build solar car, win 2 U.S. races
It's been a good summer for a group of Polytechnique Montreal students.
Their newly built solar-powered car called Esteban 11 won two races in the US.
The team won the Formula Sun Gran Prix and the American Solar Challenge. They beat out other top notch engineering programs like MIT and Georgia Tech.
The car is a product of two-and-a-half years of hard work.
"As a team, we probably put in at least 100 hours a week," said Polytechnique student Laure Jalbert-Drouin.
The Esteban 11 is not the quietest ride, but it is likely the most efficient. It's a two-seater and has five square metres of solar panels. It also had a battery that can last up to 700 kilometres.
"As we drive, it charges. If we go to, like, 45 km/hour, 50 km/hour, and we have really good solar energy, we could drive infinitely," said student Marie Rouillard.
Esteban 11 is a prototype and can't be driven on the street, but the students see a bright future for solar-powered cars.
"The advantage would be that the sun is always there, you don't have to pay for it, and it's always available from wherever you are," Jalbert-Drouin said. "It does feel different than a regular car. For example, there is no power steering, so all the steering needs to be from your arm."
Developing the car was not a class project, and the students were not paid.
"We don't get credits for this at our school," Rouillard said. "It's really just people who want to see the car of the future being built."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Flair passengers in B.C. were told a bird strike cancelled their flight. Then they did their own research
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
Crew of Titan sub knew they were going to die before implosion, according to more than US$50M lawsuit
The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion has filed a more than US$50 million lawsuit, saying the crew experienced 'terror and mental anguish' before the disaster and accusing the sub's operator of gross negligence.
Organizers cancel Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over fears of an attack
Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as the concerts.
Canada's Newman wins bronze in Olympic women's pole vault
Canada's Alysha Newman has won the bronze medal in the women's pole vault at the Paris Olympics.
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
Plant-based beverages linked to listeria recall were produced in Pickering, Ont.: officials
The plant-based milk beverages recalled due to a listeria outbreak that killed two people and hospitalized 13 others were produced in the Greater Toronto Area, health officials say.
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
'We've seen an explosion': 75 per cent of Canadian dental care providers now partaking in federal plan
More than 2.3 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage, and now more than 75 per cent of dental care providers are now participating in the federal government's dental-care program.
Two former NHLers charged in world junior sexual assault case sign with KHL teams
Two of the five former Team Canada world junior hockey players awaiting trial for an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 have signed contracts with teams in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), according to the league.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Senior Toronto police officer who allowed nephew to leave collision found guilty of misconduct
A senior Toronto police officer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a single-vehicle crash in 2022.
-
Plant-based beverages linked to listeria recall were produced in Pickering, Ont.: officials
The plant-based milk beverages recalled due to a listeria outbreak that killed two people and hospitalized 13 others were produced in the Greater Toronto Area, health officials say.
-
Researchers confirm EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont.
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. earlier this week, researchers confirmed Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's Capital Pride draws backlash following pledge to stand in solidarity with Palestinians
Capital Pride, the LGBTQ2S+ organization that puts on Ottawa's annual pride parade, is drawing backlash from Jewish community groups following a statement this week expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
-
2 killed, 4 critically injured in Bancroft, Ont. crash involving motorcycles: 'It looked pretty serious'
Two people were killed and four others are said to have life-threatening injuries following a five-vehicle crash in Bancroft, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Remnants of Debby could bring 50 mm of rain to Ottawa
A special weather statement has been issued for Ottawa, as heavy rain is expected to start pouring in the capital Thursday night through Friday.
Atlantic
-
The latest on tropical storm Debby and the Maritimes
Tropical storm Debby strengthened over the last 24 hours.
-
Racist bullying reported at Salisbury, N.B., school: principal
The principal of Salisbury Regional School sent an email to parents describing a reported “act of racism, hatred and bullying” toward a student on Tuesday night.
-
Lawsuit launched by family of Indigenous woman in N.S. claims negligence in her death
The family of an Indigenous woman who died in hospital has filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia health authority and four doctors who treated her, claiming they were negligent in caring for the 22-year-old woman with fungal meningitis.
N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
Northern Ontario
-
Speed cameras Sudburians love to hate effective in reducing speeding
The six speed cameras operated by Greater Sudbury are on the move again.
-
Vehicle forced into a ditch near where kids were playing in North Bay road rage incident
A 25-year-old man has been charged with assault and driving offences after what police are calling a road rage incident in North Bay.
-
Northern medical school receives funding to research occupational cancer
A research team at Greater Sudbury's NOSM University has received $200,000 in funding to examine occupational-related cancer caused by radon inhalation.
London
-
London’s Alysha Newman secures bronze medal at 2024 Paris Olympics
London’s Alysha Newman has secured a bronze medal in Wednesday’s Women’s Pole Vault final.
-
Suspects identified in homicide investigation, police call for help
The London Police Service (LPS) has identified suspects in relation to a homicide investigation.
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in London, Ont.
CTV News has learned that FUBAR is being filmed at Fanshawe Lake in London. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who plays the show's main character, was spotted arriving to the set on Wednesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener baseball team seeks new owner with 'deep pockets'
The Kitchener Panthers believe new ownership will help them compete at the same level as other teams in the league.
-
Researchers confirm EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont.
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. earlier this week, researchers confirmed Wednesday.
-
Huether Hotel adding new long-term rental housing
Big change is coming to the Huether Hotel in Uptown Waterloo.
Windsor
-
Pro bono law firm discovers more than 100 COVID-era tickets were withdrawn
The Democracy Fund (DF), established during the pandemic to fight for constitutional freedom, recently discovered dozens of tickets in Mississauga were withdrawn.
-
Water main break in Wheatley causes discoloured water
A water main break in Wheatley is the cause of potential discolouration in water.
-
LaSalle tennis courts to be turned into pickleball courts
Tennis courts in LaSalle are being turned into pickleball courts.
Barrie
-
Deshawn Davis apprehended in California
Just days after being placed on the U.S. Marshals 15 most wanted list, Deshawn Davis was apprehended in the small town of Redway, California, on Monday, roughly three and a half hours north of San Francisco.
-
Tay woman busted for open liquor in the pickup
Tay Twp. woman busted for impaired driving in Midland.
-
Midland appoints new town councillor
The Town of Midland appointed a new councillor on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
2 homes destroyed, others saved as embers spread from massive Vancouver fire
Firefighters scrambled to protect more than half a dozen homes that caught fire as a result of the massive blaze that erupted at an under-construction apartment building in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday.
-
National Defence announces new military housing complex in B.C.
The Department of National Defence has awarded a contract to design a new, 480-unit military housing complex at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, near Victoria, as part of a nationwide effort to build and upgrade thousands of housing units for the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
Woman arrested for starting forest fire on Vancouver Island, police say
Police in Port Alberni say they will be recommending charges against a woman they believe set a fire in a forested area Tuesday evening.
Vancouver Island
-
National Defence announces new military housing complex in B.C.
The Department of National Defence has awarded a contract to design a new, 480-unit military housing complex at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, near Victoria, as part of a nationwide effort to build and upgrade thousands of housing units for the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
Woman arrested for starting forest fire on Vancouver Island, police say
Police in Port Alberni say they will be recommending charges against a woman they believe set a fire in a forested area Tuesday evening.
-
Woman and child dead after crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack
A woman and child were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Tuesday, according to authorities, who say a second child was also seriously injured.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 cases beginning to rise in Manitoba: Roussin
Though summer doesn’t seem like the usual time to catch a cold or virus, COVID-19 is currently circulating in Manitoba and cases are beginning to rise.
-
Study paints grim picture of polar bear survival in the Arctic
A new study featuring experts from the University of Manitoba is shedding light on the possible survival of polar bears in the Arctic.
-
Hundreds of extras wanted for movie starring Bob Odenkirk being filmed in Manitoba
The sequel to a popular movie shot in Winnipeg is looking for hundreds of extras as it returns to Manitoba.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Stricter outdoor water restrictions to return to Calgary as urgent feeder main repairs needed
Calgary will return to Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions later this month as city crews begin repair work on 16 new sites on a feeder main affected by a major break two months ago.
-
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
-
WestJet says 10 per cent of fleet grounded after Calgary pummelled by hail
WestJet says 16 of its planes have been grounded after a massive hailstorm hit Calgary earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Old Edmonton streetcar line found during Valley Line West LRT construction
Construction crews working on the Valley Line West LRT line have unearthed a piece of Edmonton's history.
-
Here's the latest on Alberta's wildfire situation
Rain and cooler weather has helped firefighters make 'significant progress' against wildfires in Alberta.
-
Convenience store owners accused of trafficking weapons, selling illegal products
A central Edmonton convenience store has been selling illegal tobacco and trafficking weapons, police allege.
Regina
-
QCX attendance up from 2023, security incidents significantly down, REAL says
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) says attendance was up and security incidents were down significantly at this year's Queen City Ex (QCX).
-
-
Rent in Canada now averaging $2,201 per month, with some markets seeing big jumps
A new report says rents are still rising in Canada, but the year-over-year pace of growth has slowed.
Saskatoon
-
Manitoba wants 'to learn' from Saskatoon's landfill search that found missing woman's remains
Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba. The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
-
'Heart of gold': Prince Albert rallies behind homicide victim, calling for justice
Dozens of Prince Albert residents rallied outside the provincial court Wednesday morning to call for justice in the city’s latest homicide.
-
New long-term care facility will help deal with Saskatoon hospital capacity issues: SHA
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has opened a new long-term care facility just outside of Saskatoon in an effort to deal with overcrowding in the city’s hospitals.