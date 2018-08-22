Polski Piknik Montréal: Come celebrate the 100th anniversary of Poland’s Independence at Quebec’s biggest Polish festival!



The Polish community of Montreal invites you to the Polski Piknik in Park Médéric-Martin (corner of rue Hochelaga and ave Gascon, metro Frontenac) Sunday, August 26th from 11h00 to 20h00. Come celebrate the 100th anniversary of Poland’s indepenence and discover Polish culture through their food, beer, song and dance!

Facebook: @PolPiknik

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/214578805850808/

#PolskiPiknikMTL

Details:

Food vendors include the Polish foodtruck Cusine Polonais Authentique by Pyza, Euro Deli Batory, Patisserie Wawel, the Polish Piknik BBQ stocked with food from Charcuterie Cracovie, les Aliments Felix Mish, and Pâtisserie GOPLANA!

The beer garden will be stocked with imported Polish alcohol including Zywiec beer, Sobieski, Zubrowka and more!

The entertainment lineup includes opening ceremonies at 13h30, DJ Krys, DJ Marcin, accordionist Adam Olszewski, the White Eagle Dance Academy, Drabarni ensemble, singer Yannick Strawinski, Tecza Dance Ensemble, and Juno award winner Paul Kunigis and more!

Polish souvenirs, Pure Moi soaps, AnnaGemJewelry, DOMINION TSHIRT.ca, PlanHub, cultural booths and workshops, inflatable castle, balloons, face painting, and more!

Thank you to our sponsors: Polish Canadian Congress -- Québec District, the Polish Consulate in Montreal, Continental Investment, Our Lady of Czestochowa parish; Zywiec brewery; Charcuterie Cracovie, Pâtisserie GOPLANA, DOMINION TSHIRT.CA, McGill Polish Students’ Association and les Aliments Felix Mish



Director of Communications:

Amanda Chalupa

Email: polskipiknikmtl.gmail.com

Phone number: 514 758 8573