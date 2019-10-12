Pollster Philippe J. Fournier is in the midst of the busiest time in his schedule as the creator of 338Canada.com and Quebec125 tries to make sense of the 2019 election.

One member of his household, however, is not impressed.

Shiva, Fournier's shorthaired cat, interrupted the pollster live on TV during an interview, and is a constant presence while Fournier is trying to work.

Shiva is not alone in making sure the pollster has a feline opinion while digging through the numbers in all the ridings.

Fournier said Vishnu, his tortie cat, is far more disruptive, but also harder to capture in pics.

"She's actually the most annoying one, but I don't have any pictures because she moves to fast," said Fournier.

As for the election, Fournier said this year is hard to call with no key ballot question except on the question of Liberal leader Justin Trudeau's leadership.

This, Fournier said, is bad news for Trudeau.