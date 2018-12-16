

The Canadian Press





Montrealers in two different districts will head to the polls for municipal by-elections on Sunday.

The resignation of former Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-Aux-Trembles mayor Chantal Rouleau triggered the need for a by-election in that borough. Rouleau stepped down after her election to the National Assembly, where she serves as a cabinet minister.

Caroline Bourgeois of Projet Montreal is facing off against Ensemble Montreal’s Manuel Guedes and independent Marius Minier to succeed Rouleau.

Residents of St-Michel are also heading to the polls to elect a city councillor to replace Frantz Benjamin, who was also elected to the National Assembly in October’s election, running as a Liberal.

Polls in both districts will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The participation rate in advance polling was 2.55 per cent in Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-Aux-Trembles and 1.8 per cent in St-Michel.