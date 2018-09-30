Quebecers could wake up on Tuesday morning with a majority CAQ government.

That’s according to the latest analysis by QC125.com, an election-tracking website created by CTV political analyst ad CEGEP physics professor Philippe J. Fournier.

It shows Francois Legault’s party with an 82 percent chance of winning the election, and a 49 percent chance of winning the 63 seats required to form a majority government.

The incumbent Liberals have a 16 percent chance of winning the election, and less than one percent chance of forming a majority government.