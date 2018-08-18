

CTV Montreal





The race to form Quebec's next government is getting tighter.

According to the latest joint poll from Leger and LCN, 36 percent of respondents said they plan to vote for the CAQ.

That's six percent more support than the Liberals, while the PQ remain a distant third at 18 percent.

A poll earlier this summer showed the CAQ at 32 percent, and the Liberals with 23 percent of support.

Howver, the poll was conducted after the Liberals's messy nomination dispute with longtime MNA Francois Ouimet.

The next survey could prove to be wildly different.

45 percent of respondents said they're still undecided on who they will cast their vote for come October 1.