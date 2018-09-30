

CTV Montreal





Quebecers could wake up on Tuesday morning to a majority CAQ government.

That’s according to the latest analysis by QC125.com, an election-tracking website created by CTV political analyst and CEGEP physics professor Philippe J. Fournier.

It's projecting Francois Legault's party to win 62.7 seats, with 87 percent of the popular vote.

Philippe Couillard and the Liberals are expected to win 44 seats, with no chance at a majority government and 12 percent of the popular vote.

In 2014, the Couillard-led Liberals won 70 seats with 42 percent of the popular vote.