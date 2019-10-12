Poll analyst's cat makes presence known via tail during live interview
Philippe J. Fournier's cat Shiva "has had it with this election" and has even decided to start interrupting live reports. SOURCE Twitter
Published Saturday, October 12, 2019 10:10AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Poll analyst Philippe J. Fournier is in the midst of the busiest time in his schedule as the creator of 338Canada.com and Quebec125 tries to make sense of the 2019 election.
One member of his household, however, is not impressed.
Shiva, Fournier's shorthaired cat, interrupted the analyst who was doing a live interview with CPAC, and is a constant presence while Fournier is trying to work.
Shiva is not alone in making sure the analyst has a feline opinion while digging through the numbers in all the ridings.
Fournier said Vishnu, his tortie cat, is far more disruptive, but also harder to capture in pics.
"She's actually the most annoying one, but I don't have any pictures because she moves to fast," said Fournier.
As for the election, Fournier said this year is hard to call with no key ballot question except on the question of Liberal leader Justin Trudeau's leadership.
This, Fournier said, is bad news for Trudeau.
Latest Montreal News
- Montreal parking metres are getting a facelift
- A fire that broke out in a Verdun apartment deemed suspicious
- A teenager is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed in Cote-des-Neiges
- Extinction Rebellion continues slow swarming for International Rebellion Week
- 'Harry Potter' election signs have 'magically' appeared on one Ontario street