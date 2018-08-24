

Day two of campaigning is now underway - and the four main party leaders will be scattered across the province, spreading the word about their platforms.

Liberals (Philippe Couillard)

Trois Rivieres: Philippe Couillard will make an announcement regarding commitments to family care.

Quick recap: @phcouillard’s 1st speech of campaign launch didn’t include any English. When questioned about it, he said he should have & apologized. @francoislegault did include English in his opening speech. Later, at 2nd event in the PM, Couillard included English. #Quebec2018 — Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) August 24, 2018

Quebec City @ 12:15 p.m.: Couillard will take a walkabout of the Cap-Rouge Nautical Park

Quebec City @ 3:15 p.m.: Liberal candidate for the Jean-Lesage riding will be introduced.

Wendake @ 6:30 p.m.: Couillard expected to partake in a rally in the Chauveau riding.

Coalition Avenir Quebec (Francois Legault)

Salaberry-de-Valleyfield @ 8:30 a.m.: Legault held a press conference

Salaberry-de-Valleyfield @ 10 a.m.: Party representatives will meet with seniors.

.@francoislegault on Day 2 of campaign in Valleyfield announces new senior housing plan to replace long-term senior care facilities (CHSLD). To begin he’s promising 30 homes that will house 2600 people. pic.twitter.com/2qCo5aSVYq — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloCTV) August 24, 2018

The cost would be $1 billion in total plus an additional $245 million for operation costs each year. As for existing CHSLD @francoislegault says $150 million would be given to update them, but no new CHSLD would be built if he’s elected. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/7Ef4TPvXRb — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloCTV) August 24, 2018

Chateauguay @ 12 p.m.: Legault will partake in a military meal.

Chateauguay @ 2:30 p.m.: The CAQ will introduce their candidate for the Chateauguay riding.

Parti Quebecois (Jean-Francois Lisee)

Montreal @ 8:30 a.m.: Lisee held a press conference within a citizen's house.

Montreal @ 10 a.m.: Lisee will visit the electoral district of Mercier.

Chambly @ 11:45 p.m.: Lisee expected to dine with party members and constituents.

Laval @ 4 p.m.: The party will tour Marche 440, a public market, in Laval - then he is expected to consult citizens near Centropolis and take part in a rally to close the evening.

Quebec Solidaire (Manon Masse/ Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois)

Montreal @ 11 a.m.: Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will be on hand to present the party's visual campaign, spearheaded by local artists.

Quebec City @ 5 p.m.: Nadeau-Dubois will launch the QS campaign in the Taschereau riding.

Montreal @ 5 p.m.: Masse will launch the QS campaign in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve riding.