Day two of campaigning is now underway - and the four main party leaders will be scattered across the province, spreading the word about their platforms. 

 

Liberals (Philippe Couillard)

Philippe Couillard

Trois Rivieres: Philippe Couillard will make an announcement regarding commitments to family care.

Quebec City @ 12:15 p.m.: Couillard will take a walkabout of the Cap-Rouge Nautical Park

Quebec City @ 3:15 p.m.: Liberal candidate for the Jean-Lesage riding will be introduced.

Wendake @ 6:30 p.m.: Couillard expected to partake in a rally in the Chauveau riding.

 

Coalition Avenir Quebec (Francois Legault)

Francois Legault

Salaberry-de-Valleyfield @ 8:30 a.m.: Legault held a press conference 

Salaberry-de-Valleyfield @ 10 a.m.: Party representatives will meet with seniors. 

Chateauguay @ 12 p.m.: Legault will partake in a military meal. 

Chateauguay @ 2:30 p.m.: The CAQ will introduce their candidate for the Chateauguay riding.

 

Parti Quebecois (Jean-Francois Lisee)

Jean Francois Lisee

Montreal @ 8:30 a.m.: Lisee held a press conference within a citizen's house. 

Montreal @ 10 a.m.: Lisee will visit the electoral district of Mercier.

Chambly @ 11:45 p.m.: Lisee expected to dine with party members and constituents.

Laval @ 4 p.m.: The party will tour Marche 440, a public market, in Laval - then he is expected to consult citizens near Centropolis and take part in a rally to close the evening. 

 

Quebec Solidaire (Manon Masse/ Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois)

QS Aug 24

Montreal @ 11 a.m.: Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will be on hand to present the party's visual campaign, spearheaded by local artists. 

Quebec City @ 5 p.m.: Nadeau-Dubois will launch the QS campaign in the Taschereau riding. 

Montreal @ 5 p.m.: Masse will launch the QS campaign in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve riding. 