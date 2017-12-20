

The day after a police investigation cleared a current and former MNA, politicians are calling on the head of Montreal's police union to apologize for his unfounded statements.

Liberal politicians heading into the final cabinet meeting of the year denounced Yves Francoeur and said he should apologize to Jean-Marc Fournier and Raymond Bachand for tarnishing their reputations.

Earlier this year Francoeur said the two Quebec politicians would have faced charges of fraud and influence peddling if an investigation hadn't been stopped--except a thorough investigation of those allegations proved they were not based in reality.

Investigators from the Sureté du Quebec and several other police forces interviewed more than 60 people and found no evidence of any of the wrongdoing suggested by Francoeur.

The police brotherhood put out a one-sentence statement, saying Francoeur took note of the investigation's findings.

International Relations Minister Christine St-Pierre said that was unacceptable.

"It's unbelievable. He has to go in front of you, in front of the cameras and say that he's apologized. He has to apologize about that," said St-Pierre.

Natural Resources Minister Pierre Moreau felt the same way.

"Mr. Francoeur should excuse himself for what he said. Really it's troubling," he said.

Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume went further and demanded Francoeur resign, saying Francoeur's allegations targeted Quebec City police chief Robert Pigeon -- who used to be a high-ranking SQ officer.

Francoeur claimed, wrongly, that Pigeon played a role in the non-existent investigations.

Labeaume said Francoeur was "a liar" who did not deserve the confidence of Quebecers.

The police union has not responded to CTV's requests for comment.